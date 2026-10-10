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FULTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Board Discusses Property Tax Relief, 2027 Budget & Rising Airport Project Costs

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The Fulton County commissioners held a meeting on Oct. 8. The meeting began with the Pledge of Allegiance and an opening prayer. The board first approved the minutes from Oct. 6 and the meeting agenda.

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