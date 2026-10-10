Hometown Holiday Market Brings Festive Shopping To Edgerton

PHOTOS BY INDIA KENNER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

By: India Kenner

The Village Reporter

india@thevillagereporter.com

The Hometown Holiday Market brought holiday shopping, local vendors, and festive cheer to Edgerton on Saturday, October 10, 2026, at the new Lewis E. Brown Community Center, located at 300 Miller Park Drive.

The event ran from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and featured more than 50 vendors offering a variety of items for shoppers looking for unique gifts and holiday decorations.

Visitors browsed a selection of handmade gifts, boutique items, home décor, crafts, jewelry, photography, food, and other specialty products. The market provided an opportunity for residents to shop locally while supporting small businesses and area vendors ahead of the holiday season.

PAGEANT BAKE SALE … Members of the Pride of Williams County Pageant staff a bake-sale table during a community event. Proceeds from the free-will-donation sale of cookies, brownies and other treats benefit children in Williams County who are facing life-threatening or life-altering diseases and illnesses.

The Back 40 Brew Coffee Truck was also on site, serving coffee, cold drinks, and other refreshments. The Edgerton Parent-Teacher Organization (PTO) provided food, including breakfast rolls, pork sandwiches, and hot dogs, with a free-will donation accepted.

With a variety of vendors and products available, the market offered shoppers an opportunity to find one-of-a-kind treasures while enjoying a festive atmosphere and supporting the local community.

EDGERTON PTO MEMBERS … Alex Shepherd, Danielle Cape and Sharon Blinzler greet hungry visitors with big smiles.

GRACE KEPPELER … smiles for a photo while showcasing her products at the Hometown Holiday Market on Saturday, Oct. 10, at the Lewis E. Brown Community Center in Edgerton.

The Hometown Holiday Market encouraged residents to shop local, support local businesses, and celebrate the community while preparing for the upcoming holiday season.

PASTOR JENNIFER E. MILLER … displays her latest works, including Walking the Way: A Year of Following Jesus and the children’s title The Gospel Tails: Learning God’s Love, at her booth.