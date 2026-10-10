Pumpkin Painting Highlights Montpelier Wildlife Habitat Fall Open House

PHOTO BY JOHN FRYMAN / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
FALL OPEN HOUSE … The Montpelier Wildlife Habitat hosted its fall open house on Saturday, October 10. The wildlife habitat, located off State Route 576 and owned by The Shelly Company, featured pumpkin painting, hayrides, fishing, nature walks and other outdoor activities. Pictured is Kelsee Harvey (right) of Antwerp helping her two-year-old daughter Hadlee Harvey (left) with her pumpkin painting.
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