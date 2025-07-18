FULTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Approve Routine Business In Brief Session

(PHOTO BY RENEA KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

BRIEF … The commissioners held a very brief meeting on Thursday, July 17, 2025, to approve routine resolutions.

By: Renea Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

renea@thevillagereporter.com

The Fulton County Board of Commissioners met on Thursday morning, July 17, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by an opening prayer, after which roll cal...