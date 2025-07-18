Mary Lockwood (1935 – 2025)

(Formerly Of Morenci, MI)

ADRIAN – Mary Alice Lockwood, age 90, of Adrian and formerly Morenci, passed away Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at Springcreek Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, under the loving care of Elara Caring Hospice.

She was born in Sand Creek on February 23, 1935, to the late Howard and Rose (Souders) Scott. Mary graduated from Sand Creek High School and then married Donald Eugene Lockwood, and he preceded her in death on May 27, 1976.

She started working at the former Adrian State Bank as a teller, working her way up to the load department, retiring in 2003, and then began working in the administration office at the Adrian Mall, until the mall permanently closed.

In her free time, Mary was very much into quilting – making several quilts as gifts for her family. She was also an avid cake decorator.

On family birthdays and weddings the family could expect a beautiful cake to celebrate the occasion, made with love from Mary. Mary also found time to enjoy a jigsaw puzzle, read a book, or play solitaire or bingo.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Suzanne Camburn and Cindy (Mike) Foreman; son, Marc Lockwood (Cathy Jackson); grandchildren, Andy (Brandi) Keller, Corey Keller, Holly Keller, Zack Camburn (Steve Ellis), Josh (Eleni) Lockwood, and Nathan (Kristen) Camburn; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Jim (Kathy) Scott; sister, Roselyn (Larry) Keller; many nieces and nephews; and special friend, Shelley Lockwood. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by son-in-law, Gary Camburn.

The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, from 12:00 – 2:00 PM, at the Marry Funeral Home – Morenci Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 PM, with Rev. William Van Valkenburg officiating. Mary will be laid to rest at Oak Grove Cemetery in Morenci immediately following services.

Words of comfort to the family may be offered at www.marryfh.com. Memorial donations in Mary’s memory may be given to Lenawee County Habitat for Humanity or Lenawee County Humane Society.

The Marry Funeral Home – Morenci Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.