Fulton County Commissioners Fill Two Meetings With Resolution Approvals

THAT’S THE JOB … Most folks may not realize what commissioners do, but a large part of their job is signing paperwork. Here, with Commissioner Bill Rufenacht absent for another meeting, Commissioners Jeff Rupp on the left and Jon Rupp are busy signing everything that has been read and passed to them by City Clerk Teri Suarez at the November 10, 2020 meeting. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)

By: Rebecca Miller

The Thursday morning, November 5, 2020 meeting, with all three commissioners present, heard the FC Commissioners giving their approval to:

Resolution 2020-772 Minutes of November 3 meeting

Resolution 773 Agenda for present meeting, adding an Executive Session for employment

Dog Warden Reports for all of October

Correspondence: ODSA Job Certification Nature Fresh Farms Treasurer to Auditor Balancing report

Resolution 774 Increase and transfer appropriations for Various departments

Resolution 775 Authorize Board President to Execute Releases of restrictive use covenants on behalf of MVPO

Resolution 776 Approve Draw request #8 for FY19 CDBG project – Metamora Street Improvements

Resolution 777 Approve Pay Request #1 to Jess Howard Electric for the Rehabilitation of Runway 9/27 Lighting Project

Resolution 778 approve Purchase orders and travel Requests

Resolution 779 Conduct an Executive Session pursuant to ORC 121 (G) (1) to discuss the employment of Personnel

Resolution 780 (following ES) Eliminate part time position in Maintenance department

Commissioner Bill Rufenacht was unable to attend the November 10 meeting, due to his presence at another meeting, so Commissioners Jeff Rupp and Jon Rupp voted to approve:

Minutes of November 5, 2020 and agenda for present meeting

Resolution 783 authorize payment of bills, amended certificate of estimated resources and certificate of non compliance

Resolution 784 Increase and Transfer Appropriations for various departments

Resolution 785 Agreement 2020-105 with the Village of Swanton on Behalf of Senior Center

Resolution 786 Approve agreement 2020-106 with the Lucas County board of Commissioners for 2021 Autopsy and Toxicology Services

Resolution 787 Amendment #1 to agreement 2020-23 with Maximus Consulting Services for cost allocation plan services

Resolution 788 Agreement 2020-107 with Fayette United Methodist Church on behalf of the Senior Center

Resolution 789 Amendment #3 to Agreement 2017- 340 with First Insurance Group of the Midwest

Resolution 790 Approve oversight of IV-E Agreement 2020-108 with Brighter Future for Youth on behalf of JFS

Resolution 791 Award Bid for PY19 CDBG Demolition Project – Village of Lyons

Resolution 792 Award bid for PY19 CDBG Demolition Project – Gorham Township (Fayette)

Resolution 793 approve Change order 1-final, pay request 1-final to Urethane Foam Specialists for the 2020 Bridge Painting Project

Resolution 794 Accept Recommendation of Loss Control Coordinator for Worker’s Compensation Claim

Resolution 795 Approve Purchase orders and travel requests

Rebecca can be reached at publisher@thevillagereporter.com