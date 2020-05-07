Fulton County Commissioners Pass Fair Merchant Space With Hopes

Resolution 2020-279 to approve agreement 2020-43 with the Fulton County Fair Board for Merchant Space rental on behalf of Job and Family Services, was approved by the Fulton County Commissioners at the May 5, 2020 meeting, showing the hopes that the virus quarantine will be slowed down enough in the fall to still hold the fair.

The commissioners also approved the minutes of April 30, 2020, the agenda as presented, the payment of bills, month end financial report, as well as increase and transfer appropriations for various departments.

Resolutions which were passed included:

Resolution 2020-277 – Authorize advertisement for second Public Hearing for telephonic FY2020 CDBG Programming (Thursday, May 21 at 10 a.m. and May 26 9:15 a.m.)

Resolution 2020-278 – Authorize Board President to Execute SF 424 for Fulton County Airport Grant

Resolution 2020-280 – approve purchase orders and travel requests

