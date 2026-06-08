Black Swamp Arts Center Opens Artist Member Exhibit June 11

Over 100 pieces of art will be exhibited beginning June 11 at the Black Swamp Arts Center, 210 N. Defiance St., in Archbold. Over 40 artists will display works in a vast array of mediums, most of which will be for sale.

An opening reception and awards ceremony will be held Thursday, June 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. Meet the artists and enjoy light refreshments. The gathering is open to the public.

The exhibit runs from June 11 through July 23. Black Swamp Arts Center hours are Wednesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pictured above are the selected works from area artists Mary Cole, Jack Edward Corle, Richard Wittenborg, Paul Combs, Vickie Shirey, Katie Evans, Rose Sorge and Randy Bennett.