FULTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Recent Indigent Defense Contract Approved

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

The Fulton County Commissioners held their two meeting for this past week on Tuesday, January 28th and Thursday, January 30th. Both meetings began at 9:00 a.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer.

During each of meeting, Commissioners moved to approve minutes from the previous meeting, along with the current day’s agenda and approval of the bills.

Each of the meetings also saw Commissioners approve the following items from each of the day’s agenda.

January 28th

-Resolution 2025-081 Approve Appropriations Requests for Various Departments.

-Resolution 2025-082 Approve Fulton County Semi Annual Housing Program Income Report.

-Resolution 2025-083 Approve Fulton County Economic Development RLF Semi Annual Report.

-Resolution 2025-084 Approve Purchase Orders and Travel Requests.

January 30th

-Resolution 2025-087 Approve Appropriations Requests for Various Departments.

-Resolution 2025-088 Dispose of Unneeded, Obsolete or Unfit Property for Senior Center.

-Resolution 2025-089 Transfer Funds for Internal Services.

-Resolution 2025-090 Approve Payment Request to Contract 2022-131 with Wessler Engineering.

-Resolution 2025-092 Accept Recommendation of Loss Control Coordinator for Workers Comp Claim.

-Resolution 2025-093 Enter Into Indigent Defense Contract 2025-18 with City of Wauseon.

-Resolution 2025-094 Approve Purchase Orders and Travel Requests.