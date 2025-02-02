Public Celebrates Retirement Of Edon Library Branch Manager

(PHOTO BY RENEA KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

RETIREMENT … The Edon Branch Library hosted a retirement reception on Friday, January 31st, for Cyndi Jewell, who recently retired as the branch manager. Cyndi celebrated 24 years of dedicated service to the library alongside members of the community. She began her career at the Edgerton Branch Library in 2000 and became the branch manager at Edon in 2004. State Representative James Hoops was present during the reception and brought Jewell a proclamation in her honor. Everyone enjoyed refreshments and cupcakes as well. Pictured is Cyndi Jewell with Edon’s new branch manager Amanda Rice.