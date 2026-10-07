Fulton County Commissioners Shift $664,106.82 Of State Funding To Local Communities

Wauseon, Ohio – The Fulton County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday, Oct. 6, to adopt a resolution waiving a portion of the county’s allocation of the Undivided Local Government Fund, reducing the county’s share from 48 percent to 9 percent for fiscal year 2027. The waived portion totals $664,106.82 and will be reallocated to local communities, providing additional funding to municipalities and townships throughout Fulton County.

The action was taken at the recommendation of Fulton County Auditor Brett Kolb and in accordance with Ohio Revised Code Sections 5747.50 through 5747.55. By reducing a portion of the county’s allocation, the board is making additional state-distributed funding available to local governments to support their operations and services.

“Throughout our conversations with local leaders this last year, we heard that additional funding at the local level would make a significant difference,” said Jeff Rupp, vice president of the board. “We’ve worked with the Auditor to identify an opportunity to return more of this funding to our communities while maintaining the County’s ability to provide mandated and essential services. We want our townships and municipalities to have the resources they need to serve their residents.”

The decision reflects the county’s efforts to maintain responsible budget practices while supporting the financial needs of local governments. By reducing its share of the fund for fiscal year 2027, the county is prioritizing additional resources for the communities it serves.

What Each Community Will Receive

The county’s chart of the 2027 allocation, totaling $1,702,838, gives the county $153,255.42 (9 percent), down from $817,362.24 (48 percent). Municipalities will share $1,038,731.18 (61 percent), up from $595,993.30 (35 percent), and townships will share $510,851.40 (30 percent), up from $289,482.46 (17 percent).

Municipalities (new 2027 amounts)

Archbold: $176,584.30

Delta: $176,584.30

Fayette: $83,098.49

Lyons: $51,936.56

Metamora: $51,936.56

Swanton: $166,196.99

Wauseon: $332,393.98

Townships (new 2027 amounts)

Amboy: $33,154.26

Chesterfield: $38,211.68

Clinton: $53,486.14

Dover: $26,870.78

Franklin: $36,985.64

Fulton: $34,431.38

German: $66,155.26

Gorham: $50,829.71

Pike: $31,877.13

Royalton: $31,877.13

Swancreek: $53,486.14

York: $53,486.14

— Press Release

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