James C. Robinson, Sr. (1935 – 2026)

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(Member Of First Baptist Church In Swanton)

James C. Robinson Sr., age 91, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away early Monday morning, Oct. 5, 2026, at Embassy of Swanton with family at his bedside.

He was born April 4, 1935, in Bradyville, Tennessee, to Richard Alex and Lizzy Belle (Davenport) Robinson. James married his beloved wife, Mildred Ann Fultz, on March 28, 1959. She preceded him in death on March 26, 2026.

James will be remembered as a hardworking and dedicated man who took great pride in life’s simple pleasures. He worked 38 years for General Mills, retiring in 1993.

James was also a bee farmer who extracted his own honey and provided it to local farmers, work that reflected both his independence and his willingness to serve others in a practical way. He also served as Spencer Township Trustee, giving his time and effort to his community.

God and Family were at the heart of James’s life. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Swanton, and enjoyed traveling around to local businesses for a free cup of coffee in exchange for a jar of his honey

James is survived by his children, James Robinson Jr., Evelyn Aleshire, and Tim (Amanda) Robinson. He is also survived by his brother, Raymond Robinson, and sister-in-law, Linda Robinson. James’s family circle also includes six grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews, all of whom carry forward his memory with love and gratitude.

Besides his beloved wife of 66 years, Mildred, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Dewey Robinson, R.A. Robinson, and John Robinson; his sister, Joyce Pelham; and his son-in-law, Bob Aleshire.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton. Funeral services will be held Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Bruce Perry officiating. Interment will follow at Highland Memory Gardens in Waterville.

Thank you to Embassy of Swanton and Waffle House in Spring Meadows for the love and kindness they showed James.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. https://www.stjude.org/donate/