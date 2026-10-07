Williams County Health Department Receives $125,000 Drug-Free Communities Award

Montpelier, Ohio – On Friday, Oct. 2, Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur (OH-09), a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee, announced that the Williams County Health Department will receive a $125,000 Drug-Free Communities award through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The award will support the health department’s Educating Communities on Healthy Opportunities (ECHO) Coalition, which works to prevent substance abuse in youth and adults throughout Williams County.

“I am honored to partner with the Williams County Health Department to deliver vital Federal dollars to bring about meaningful change in people’s lives,” said Kaptur. “Northwest Ohioans deserve resources and support to prevent and tackle substance abuse, and the ECHO Coalition brings that support right to our back doors. Their programs bring together people from all sectors of the county to provide the proactive approach to substance abuse and mental health that our communities so desperately need.”

“The Williams County Health Department’s Drug-Free Communities (DFC) grant has strengthened substance use prevention efforts across Williams County by bringing schools, community organizations, healthcare providers, law enforcement, and youth together around a shared goal,” said Katie Lantzsch, the Williams County Health Department’s Director of Health Education and Preparedness. “The grant has expanded prevention education, empowered local youth to lead change in their communities, and helped build a stronger network of support to reduce risk factors and promote healthy choices for future generations.”

Through her role on the House Appropriations Committee, Kaptur has been instrumental in securing federal investments for substance abuse prevention across Northwest Ohio. In July 2026, she announced two $125,000 Drug-Free Communities awards, one for EHOVE Career Center’s Future Leaders Program in Sandusky and one for the Springfield Area Prevention Coalition in Swanton. On Sept. 25, Kaptur announced that the Erie County Department of Health had been awarded an $800,000 grant through HHS for substance abuse treatment. She also delivered a $1.8 million Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) award to the Erie County Health Department in 2023.

To learn more about how ECHO serves Williams County, visit echocoalition-wc.com.

— Press Release

Submit yours here.