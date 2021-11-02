Fulton County Commissioners Support Ohio House Bill 43

TYPICAL MEETING…Fulton County Commissioners meet twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Sometimes they hear others who need to give reports or ask for something, but many days are spent just passing regular resolutions. October 21 and 26 were those kinds of days. County Auditor Brett Kolb, Director of Marketing Lauren Lester and County Administrator Vond Hall sat in on the meetings in case the commissioners had any questions concerning the resolutions. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)

By: Rebecca Miller

CORRECTION: Fulton County Commissioners did NOT support House Bill 33 or the sale of cannabis as stated in the article that was in the October 27th issue of The Village Reporter. The number in the headline was supposed to be 43, and the actual HB 43 is about Virtual Meetings. So they are supporting holding Virtual Meetings as needed. Apology for the mix up was accepted at the November 2, 2021 meeting.

During the Thursday, October 21, 2021 session and the Tuesday, October 26 session, the Fulton County Commissioners approved the following in two short meetings:

Minutes of previous meetings; agenda for meetings; Purchase orders and travel requests; and increase and transfer of appropriations for various departments.

Resolution 2021-758 Approve Fulton County Recoupment Plan

Resolution 759 Appoint members to the Fulton County Land Reutilization Corporation Board

Resolution 760 Execute Letter of Support for House Bill 43 (Ohio) Authorizes use of Virtual Meetings as needed.

Resolution 761 Authorize Board President to execute PY21 CDBG Program Grant Agreement

Resolution 762 Authorize Board President to execute PY21 CBG CARES Act Grant

Resolution 763 Approve Pay request #1 to Ward Construction for 2021 Seal Coat on behalf of Fulton County Engineers

Resolution 768 Payment of Bills

Resolution 770 Approve Service Area Increase to Regional Water Service Agreement

With no other business, and no presenters for either day, the meetings adjourned by 9:15 a.m.

