Dylan Johnson (1987-2021)

Dylan M. Johnson, age 34, of Augusta, Georgia and formerly of Delta, passed away on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in his home. Dylan was born in Toledo on July 3, 1987 to Troy and Bonnie (Curry) Johnson.

A graduate of Delta H.S., Dylan joined the Army in 2005 where he served in the Military Police. Dylan had a true interest in becoming a gun smith and was working toward that end.

Dylan loved spending time with his friends, but thoroughly enjoyed the time he spent with his son, Hatcher. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Troy and Bonnie; son, Hatcher Johnson; brothers, Mason Johnson; Dustin Johnson; Eric (Lia) Wilkinson; sister, Samantha (Jason) Hoffman; maternal grandmother, Diana Zientek; paternal grandmothers, Elizabeth Hartson and Joan Johnson; very special aunt Kathy Curry and numerous aunts and uncles who were just as special to Dylan throughout his life.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Robert Curry; paternal grandfather, Denford Johnson and his uncle, Bert “JR” Hartson.

Family and friends will be received at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Rt. 109, Delta, on Friday, November 5, 2021 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM where a memorial service celebrating Dylan’s life will be held on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 11:00 AM, with Pastor Maryann Reimund officiating. Burial will be private.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Fulton County ADAMhs Board, 1210 Ottokee St., Wauseon, Ohio 43567 or a Trust Fund being set up for his son Hatcher’s Education, C/O Bonnie or Troy Johnson.

