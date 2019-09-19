Fulton County Deputies Issue Eight Citations During Latest Traffic Blitz

Sheriff Roy E. Miller announced that the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office conducted a Traffic Enforcement Blitz that ran from September 8th through September 14th, 2019.

Deputies who worked this Blitz made 23 traffic stops and issued 8 citations. The citations issued were for 7 speed violations and 1 for Driving Under Suspension. Deputies also issued 23 warnings during the Blitz, The Trafﬁc Enforcement Blitzes are paid for from a grant that the Sheriffs Ofﬂce received from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

Sheriff Miller and his deputies are dedicated to protecting the citizens of Fulton County and the motorists who travel its highways. This grant allows extra patrol to enforce the traffic laws that will increase the safety of motorists on the roadway in the areas that are prone to a higher number of serious and fatal crashes.

© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.