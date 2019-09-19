Edwin “Eddie” Wehrle (1956-2019)

Edwin L. “Eddie” Wehrle, age 63, of rural Edon, Ohio, passed away late Tuesday afternoon, September 17, 2019, following an accident at his home. Mr. Wehrle was a 1975 graduate of Edon High School and was a self-employed trucker, working many years for Edon Co-op.

He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Blakeslee, Ohio, and attended the Edon Church of Christ. Eddie enjoyed being in his truck and working on and restoring old trucks. Edwin L. Wehrle was born on August 9, 1956, in Hicksville, Ohio, the son of Lavon Albert and Helen Ruby (Stackhouse) Wehrle. He married Laura J. Hake on January 3, 1992, in Edon and she survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his siblings, Judy (Doug) Strock, of Butler, Indiana, Donald (Melinda) Wehrle, of Edon, Diane (Kent) Burkholder, of Bryan, Ohio, Linda (Don) Crawford, of Edon, Janis (Dennis) Green, of Bryan, Douglas (Roberta) Wehrle, of Blakeslee, David (Sandy) Wehrle, of Edon, Lisa (Larry) Finch, of Edgerton, Ohio, Brenda (Kevin) Mercer, of Montpelier, Ohio, Karen (Chris) Hulbert, of Moulton, Alabama, and Kay (Brad) Fritch, of Bowling Green, Ohio; and numerous nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Kenneth Wehrle; and one sister, Rita Wehrle.

In keeping with Eddie’s wishes, there will be no visitation and service and interment will be private. Memorials are requested to the Edon Church of Christ or St. Joseph Catholic Church. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com

