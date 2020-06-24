Fulton County Deputies Issue Thirteen Citations During Latest Traffic Blitz

Sheriff Roy E. Miller announced that the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office conducted a Traffic Enforcement Blitz that ran from June 1st thru June 20th. Deputies who worked this Blitz made 35 traffic stops and issued 13 citations.

The citations issued were for nine Speed Violations, two Driving Under Suspensions, one No Operator’s License, and one Operating Without Reasonable Control. Deputies also issued 25 warnings during the Blitz.

The Traffic Enforcement Blitzes are paid for from a grant that the Sheriff’s Office received from the Ohio Department of Public Safety. Sheriff Miller and his deputies are dedicated to protecting the citizens of Fulton County and the motorists who travel its highways. This grant allows extra patrol to enforce the traffic laws that will increase the safety of motorists on the roadway in the areas that are prone to a higher number of serious and fatal crashes.

