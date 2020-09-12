Fulton County Deputies Make 72 Traffic Stops & Issue 23 Citations During Blitz

Sheriff Roy E. Miller announced that the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office conducted a Traffic Enforcement Blitz, designated, Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over Blitz, which ran from August 16th, 2020 than September 2nd, 2020.

Deputies who worked this Blitz made 72 traffic stops and issued 23 citations. The citations issued were for 14 speed violations, 1 OVI over 21, 1 OVI Refusal, 1 No OL, 2 Marked Lanes, 3 Driving Under Suspensions, and 1 Brake Light violation. Deputies also issued 63 warnings during the Blitz.

Deputies also issued one summons for Marijuana possession and also seized marijuana and drug paraphernalia in two other stops. The Traffic Enforcement Blitzes are paid for from a grant that the Sheriff’s Office received from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

Sheriff Miller and his deputies are dedicated to protecting the citizens of Fulton County and the motorists who travel its highways. This grant allows extra patrol to enforce the traffic laws that will increase the safety of motorists on the roadway in the areas that are prone to a higher number of serious and fatal crashes.

–PRESS RELEASE