Swanton Man Sentenced To 18 Months In Prison For Stalking

Keith D. Seaman, age 26, Swanton, previously pled guilty to Menacing by Stalking and Attempted Inducing Panic. According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, Mr. Seeman caused a person to believe that he would cause physical harm or mental distress to that person by trespassing on premises where the victim was employed.

Mr. Seeman also attempted to cause serious public inconvenience or alarm by committing an offense in a school.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Mr. Seeman to serve 18 months in prison. The Court ordered that Mr. Seeman pay court-appointed counsel fees and all prosecution costs.

–PRESS RELEASE