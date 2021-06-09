Fulton County Deputies Make One Arrest & Issue 56 Citations During Click It Or Ticket Blitz

Sheriff Roy E. Miller announced that the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office conducted a Traffic Enforcement Blitz designated Click It Or Ticket Blitz that ran from May 24th through June 6th, 2021.

Deputies who worked this Blitz made 147 traffic stops and issued 56 citations. The citations issued were for 45 Speed violations, one OVI Refusal, three Adult Seat Belts, two Driving Under Suspension, one Marked Lanes, one Failure to Display Plates, one Fictitious Plates, and two Stop Sign violations. Deputies issued 107 warnings during the Blitz.

Deputies also seized marijuana from two traffic stops, wrote one citation for Marijuana Possession, and arrested a subject on a misdemeanor bench warrant. The Traffic Enforcement Blitzes are paid for from a grant that the Sheriff’s Office received from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

Sheriff Miller and his deputies are dedicated to protecting the citizens of Fulton County and the motorists who travel its highways.

This grant allows extra patrol to enforce the traffic laws that will increase the safety of motorists on the roadway in the areas that are prone to a higher number of serious and fatal crashes.