Fulton County Deputies Make Three Arrests During December Traffic Blitzes

Sheriff Roy E. Miller announced that the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office conducted a pair of Traffic Enforcement Blitzes during the month of December.

The first Blitz, which ran from December 1st thru December 28th, resulted in 19 traffic stops and five citations. The citations issued were for one OVI over 21 (Refusal) three speed violations, and a Marked Lanes Violation. Deputies also issued 18 warnings during this Blitz.

A second Traffic Blitz, designated Christmas/New Year’s Blitz, was conducted from December 7th, 2019 through December 31st, 2019. During this time Deputies made 32 traffic stops and ticketed nine motorists. The citations were issued for one OVI over 21, seven speed violations, and one Marked Lanes Violation. Deputies also executed one Felony and two Misdemeanor arrest warrants on three adults along with issuing 27 warnings during this Blitz.

The Traffic Enforcement Blitzes are paid for from a grant that the Sheriff’s Office received from the Ohio Department of Public Safety. Sheriff Miller and his deputies are dedicated to protecting the citizens of Fulton County and the motorists who travel its highways.

This grant allows extra patrol to enforce the traffic laws that will increase the safety of motorists on the roadway in the areas that are prone to a higher number of serious and fatal crashes.

© 2020, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.