Sports Schedule For Saturday, January 4th, 2020

Posted By: Nate Calvin January 3, 2020

BOYS BASKETBALL

Celina @ Bryan 3pm

Fairview @ Archbold 4:30pm

Wauseon @ Anthony Wayne 4:30pm

Swanton @ Otsego 4:45pm

Delta @ Lake 4:45pm

Evergreen @ Edgerton 6pm

Hilltop @ Montpelier 6pm

North Central @ Fayette 6pm

Pettisville@ Edon 6pm

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Ayersville @ Fayette 12pm

North Central @ North Baltimore 12pm

Edgerton @ Montpelier 1pm

VARSITY SWIMMING

Bryan/Wauseon @ Oak Harbor Invitational 8:45am

VARSITY WRESTLING

Swanton/Montpelier @ Woodmore Invitational 10am

Toledo St. John’s @ Wauseon 5pm

 

