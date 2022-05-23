Fulton County Deputies To Conduct Click It Or Ticket Traffic Blitz

Posted By: Newspaper Staff May 23, 2022

News Article Views: 15

Sheriff Roy E. Miller announces that the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a Traffic Enforcement Blitz designated Click It Or Ticket Blitz. This Blitz will run from May 23rd thru June 5th.

Deputies will be working various hours and locations around Fulton County and they will be looking for distracted driving, seatbelt, speed, and impaired driving violations.

Sheriff Miller and his deputies are dedicated to protecting the citizens of Fulton County and the motorists who travel its highways.

These Blitzes are being funded from a grant that was awarded to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

The grant pays for extra patrol to enforce the traffic laws that will increase the safety of motorists on the roadways in the areas that are prone to a higher number of serious and fatal crashes.

 

Free Email News Updates

Join over 4,460+ readers who receive email updates highlighting the newest local Williams County - Fulton County area news, sports and breaking news website posts!  Opt-out at any time.

 

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: The Village Reporter, 115 Broad Street, Montpelier, OH, 43543, http://www.thevillagereporter.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Be the first to comment on "Fulton County Deputies To Conduct Click It Or Ticket Traffic Blitz"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*