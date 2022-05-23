Fulton County Sheriff Announces Results Of Prom Traffic Blitzes

Sheriff Roy E. Miller announced that the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office conducted a Traffic Enforcement Blitz, designated Prom Blitz, which ran from April 23rd thru April 24th, April 30th, May 1st, May 7th thru May 8th and May 14th thru May 15th.

The blitzes were conducted in conjunction with Proms at Fayette, Pettisville, Archbold, Evergreen, Wauseon, Delta, and Swanton High Schools.

Deputies who worked this Blitz made 37 traffic stops and issued six citations. The citations issued were for speed violations. Deputies also issued 31 warnings during the Blitz.

The Traffic Enforcement Blitzes are paid for front a grant that the Sheriff’s Office received from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

Sheriff Miller and his deputies are dedicated to protecting the citizens of Fulton County and the motorists who travel its highways.

This grant allows extra patrol to enforce the traffic laws that will increase the Safety of motorists on the roadway in the areas that are prone to a higher number of serious and fatal crashes.