Fulton County Driver Pleads Guilty To Vehicular Manslaughter; No Jail Time Given

By: Jacob Kessler

A sentence has been handed down regarding the family of five who were killed in a car accident on Saturday, March 26, 2022 just north of Wauseon in Clinton Township.

The accident took place before midnight on County Road 14 and County Road H. Zane Hull, from Delta, Ohio, did not yield the right of way and collided with a vehicle that contained a family of five.

Muriel Michael, from Wauseon, was driving a 2013 BMW 5 Series. Also inside the vehicle were Xavier Brown, from Wauseon, and Deklin Jankowski, from Delta.

Both Xavier Brown and Deklin Jankowski were pronounced dead at the scene according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Two additional rear passengers in the vehicle include Aurora Michael and Riggs Brown, both from Delta.

They were transported to St. Vincent Medical Center by air ambulance and later succumbed to their injuries.

Muriel Michael had been taken by air ambulance to Toledo Hospital, but also succumbed to her injuries on March 28th.

Zane Hull was transported by ground ambulance to the Fulton County Health Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Muriel Michael and Xavier Brown were engaged to be married, and the family had only hours before taken family pictures together.

Hull was charged in July with second degree misdemeanor charges. A not guilty plea was given to the court in October, followed by a plea agreement for all charges later in the month.

During the disposition on Wednesday, December 7th, the judge for the case accepted the guilty plea given by Hull.

He was ordered to pay a $500 fine per charge, equaling $2,500.00, as well as several hundred dollars in court fees.

The only jail sentence that was given to Hull was reserved for violations within the next year.

This reserved jail sentence is for 90 days per charge, totaling 15 months.

In addition to the fees and reserved jail time, Hull also had his license suspended but will receive limited driving privileges for medical, employment, school and court related purposes.

Driving is also allowed on Sundays from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. for necessities. Hull must now pay all fees and court costs by March 14th, 2023, to avoid a new hearing.

Jacob can be reached at jacob@thevillagereporter.com