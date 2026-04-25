Bryan’s Christopher Malanga Receives Callie Wells Award For Outstanding Communication

COLUMBUS, OHIO (April 15, 2026) — Christopher Malanga, Director of Media Communications of Bryan City Schools, received the Callie Wells Award for Outstanding Communication from the Ohio Association of School Business Officials (OASBO) Foundation for School Business Management at its 2026 Annual Conference & Expo in Columbus.

“Chris Malanga’s impact on Bryan City Schools (BCS) is significant. He began working with the public access channel in 2006, covering select Bryan sports until its discontinuation.

“In response, he founded Golden Bear Sports Network to continue production. In 2023, BCS hired him as Director of Media Communications to build a student-focused program, with students now handling all production roles and earning pay through ad revenues.

“Programming has expanded to other events including 64 sporting events and 32 academic events last year. This program makes BCS available to everyone in the community, especially senior citizens who can’t make away games.

“Chris also manages our social media and website; and spearheaded a successful transition from PowerSchool School Messenger to ParentSquare,” said Kevin Schafer, Treasurer/CFO, Bryan City Schools, who nominated Malanga for the award.

The award recognizes exceptional commitment to communication excellence.

Malanga is the Media and Communications Director for Bryan City School District, now in his third year leading district media initiatives. He began his career in radio broadcasting, followed by work in nonprofit communications, and later education, where he has served in roles spanning teaching, professional development, eLearning, and educational technology.

At Bryan, he leads the Golden Bear video production program, giving students hands-on experience in real-world broadcasting. A familiar voice in the community, he is in his 20th year of broadcasting Bryan Athletics, reflecting a longstanding commitment to the district.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in communication with a minor in journalism from Bowling Green State University. His work champions the district’s #BryanBuilt focus on storytelling and preparing students for life beyond the classroom.