Montpelier Chamber Unveils First-Ever Empire Street Craft Show

MONTPELIER — The Montpelier Area Chamber of Commerce will host its 2026 Spring Soiree from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 9, turning downtown Montpelier into a one-day shopping, music and family celebration — and launching the Chamber’s first-ever craft show along Empire Street.

“We still have outdoor vendor spots available and would appreciate help filling the street,” Chamber Executive Director Kelly L. Herzog said in a note to members, adding that registrations will be accepted right up until the morning of the event.

The daylong lineup is built around downtown’s participating merchants. Shoppers will find in-store specials at businesses across the district, craft vendors lining Empire Street and a farmers market set up in the alley.

Four of a Kind will provide DJ music throughout the day, food trucks will be on site, and a photo booth will offer keepsake pictures with Mom in the run-up to Mother’s Day. The Williams County Public Library is sponsoring a kids’ craft at the Chamber Office.

A shop-local stamp-card contest ties the event together. Visitors can pick up a card at any participating business, collect stamps as they shop and turn in a completed card at any participating stop for a chance to win a gift basket filled with gift cards from local businesses.

Participating businesses: Kommon Kravings, Wispy Willow Farm, Surely Daisies, Quality Printing & Design, Off the Tracks Gym, Cookies on Demand, Heart at Home, Hair Station, Life Line Healing, Bill’s Locker Room and Patty Cakes.

Craft vendor information: The Chamber is still accepting applications from crafters, makers and food vendors for the Empire Street craft show. Booth spaces are $30 for a 10-by-10 and $60 for a 10-by-20, with both indoor and outdoor options available.

Electricity is an additional $5, and food truck spots are $35. Vendors must supply their own tables, chairs, tents and displays; tents must be secured. No flea-market items are permitted.

Vendor categories include handmade goods, jewelry, candles, food, boutique and clothing, home décor, and bath and body products.

Applications and payment — check made out to the Montpelier Area Chamber of Commerce, or cash — can be dropped off or mailed to the Chamber Office at 114½ Broad Street, Montpelier.

Payment must be received to secure a spot. For an application or more information, contact Executive Director Kelly L. Herzog at director.montpelierchamber@gmail.com.