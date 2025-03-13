FULTON COUNTY FAIR BOARD: Decision On Sales Ring Showings Delayed For One Year

(PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

MEETING … Members of the Fulton County Fair Board discuss items as part of the evening’s agenda, including a proposal to make changes to sale day.

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

The Fulton County Fair Board held their meeting on Thursday, March 6th. The meeting began at 6:30 p.m. with a packed room.

Members of the public had heard through social media that a discussion regarding the showing of sale animals in the ring during the fair, and whether or not it would continue, was to take place.

Roy Norman, a member of the sales committee, a 34-year 4-H advisor, and a participant in the discussions on the matter, addressed the over 40 individuals present.

Two items were presented to the public. The first item was in regard to the tagging of animals on the scales that Thursday during the fair.

The reason for stepping away from this was due to the fact that the animals already have an electronic tag that is unique for them.

Second, he stated a proposal to allow only the Champions, Reserves, and Winners into the sales ring. He stated that the ultimate goal was to see the kids who are participating in the sale make more money for their animals and to save time. He also stated that another goal is buyer retention and bringing more kids into the program.

During his time speaking, Norman brought up numerous topics, such as what was done during COVID, the belief that buyers are no longer buying the animal – they are supporting the kids, and how freeing up time could equate to more buyers present and more money earned.

An online portion of the auction was also discussed, in addition to how these changes have already been made by tens of other fairs throughout Ohio.

Sara Lewis, County 4H Agent, also spoke on behalf of the proposal made by the committee. Both of these individuals were followed up by many members of the public who came out to speak.

One such member of the public was a girl who asked about the possibility of doing a survey with all of the youth members who are bringing in animals, in order to see what their perspective is on this.

Fair Board Director Ron Rice informed everyone that getting the kids involved is a top priority, and that they need to be included in the decision, not just the buyers.

He further stated that he would be asking to table the discussion for one year, in order to get the information needed for this.

Following the meeting, Norman was able to give additional context to the situation. “We’ve got a livestock sales study committee that takes a look at all things related to our sale.”

“Ways to improve the sale, shorten the sale, bring in more buyers, generate more dollars for the youth. We’ve got tremendous support from the community to give money to these livestock exhibitors,” began Norman.

“We’re just trying to figure out, are we capitalizing on it. There is so much involved in it. Is everyone getting the message about how they can support the youth of Fulton County?”

“With that came some changes with tagging the animals they have been checking. Also, our committee has gathered so much information from other sales and buyers from throughout Ohio that are doing other things such as online bidding, online add ons, and using technology more within the sale.”

“We are trying to figure out ways to shorten the sale. Maybe going from a small animal sale on Wednesday and large animal sale on Thursday, to combining the sale into one day instead of having to come back.”

“The most controversial issue is, do we do what 40 or 50 other counties in the state do, which is not every kid would take an animal through the ring.”

“The kid would go on because our buyers are supporting the kids, they aren’t buying animals anymore. That’s the most contentious issue.”

“So that one needs to be tabled to take a better look at and we need to do a better job of trying to talk about how that would work and what it would look like if we went that route.”

“If you’re bringing the animals through, which is not a bad thing, we are just trying to see how these counties do it, could it or should it work here,” he continued.

“When you look at all that you find out that it saves a considerable amount of time when you don’t have to bring an animal through it.”

“So, it would speed up the sale, shorten the time the buyers have to be on the fairgrounds away from work, and if you combine that with the opportunity for buyers to bid online while the live sale is going on, what other counties are seeing is an increase of money coming into the sale, so all the kids are benefiting.”

“But we have to weigh that with how comfortable people are, with not taking animals through the ring like we did the year of COVID, which is totally understandable.”

“Some people are very passionate about it. Where are we on the majority. What’s best for most kids.”

“The bigger issue is that these large livestock projects are so expensive. And so, you’re trying to find out ways where the kid can get more money to be able to afford to take that project on.”

“Not all families can afford to invest that much in an animal and all the equipment, feed and prep it takes to bring a large animal to the fair.”

“So how do you weigh that? I think, for my family, were going to show cattle no matter what the sale brings. No matter what our profit or loss is because that’s what we do. It’s what we’re passionate about.”

“But the average family just starting out, it’s kind of cost prohibitive to just get started, much like its cost prohibitive for someone new to start a farm. It’s very expensive.”

During the meeting, the fair board moved to approve the proposal to no longer have the additional tag in.

The board also moved to approve the following additional items.

-Dropping commission for the kids from 8% to 5%.

-Approved tile and fill work at a cost of around $21,000.

-Raised the Open Class Fees from $1 to $3.

-Raised the Junior Fair Entry fee from $1 to $2.

-Raised the fee for Open Goats fee from $3 to $5.

-Raised the fee for Open Class Chickens from $0.50 to $1.

-Raised the 2026 Ag Membership fee from $2 to $5.

-Approved a purchase of ten picnic tables at a cost of $14,000.

-Approved using $24,650 for free entertainment (living statue, traveling mime, butterfly encounter, creative club global.

Board members also discussed a cost estimate for the arts building. The total cost of a renovation project was slated at over $370,000.

A grant for $80,000 has already been obtained and additional options are being looked at. A camp expansion was also explored that will see an additional 36 new camp sites opened up.

Lastly, the petting zoo worked well last year and should be a go for this year as well. It was then stated that open class entries will be closing a week sooner.

With no other items to attend to, the meeting was adjourned at 9:26 p.m.