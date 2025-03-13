WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Pioneer Right-Of-Way Will Not Be Appealed

(PHOTO BY RENEA KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

COUNTY RIGHT-OF-WAY … Commissioners once again discuss the county right-of-way.

By: Renea Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

renea@thevillagereporter.com

At the Williams County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, March 11, the commissioners voted 2-1 not to appeal the utility right-of-way issue to the Supreme Court.

Even with the decision not to appeal, the commissioners still have to decide whether or not they grant Pioneer the right-of-way permit.

The commissioners have denied a permit requested by Pioneer to work in the county’s public right-of-way three times. The project would construct two 20-inch lines on the south side of County Road S, one for water and the other for water discharge.

The county has denied the permit, upon counsel’s advice, stating that the lines would not qualify as a public utility since they would be supplying water from one private entity to another.

Commissioner Scott Lirot made a motion regarding the right-of-way; however, the motion did not clearly articulate any intentions.

Lirot subsequently withdrew his motion to present a clearer one, stating that the commissioners should not appeal to the Ohio Supreme Court.

Commissioner Terry Rummel seconded the motion, but Westfall disagreed with it. “Absolutely not, I still don’t like the way this was handled,” Westfall stated.

Questions remain about AquaBounty’s financial situation. Even if AquaBounty does not establish operations in Pioneer, it is believed another company will eventually utilize those water lines.

Other Business

The commissioners discussed the $32,000 that the sheriff is requesting to outfit two vehicles.

County Administrator Vond Hall mentioned that the sheriff is seeking a written agreement stating that if his budget falls short by the end of the year, the commissioners would assist him financially.

Commissioner Rummel suggested that the sheriff develop a plan to present to them regarding the disposal of unused vehicles to help offset the outfitting costs. The commissioners would then consider this plan moving forward.