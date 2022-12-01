Fulton County First Responders To Hold Christmas For Kids Shopping Event

Wauseon, December 1, 2022 – The Fulton County First Responders will host Christmas for Kids in Fulton County, beginning at the Wauseon Fire Station at 9:00am and traveling full lights and sirens to Walmart on December 10th, 2022, beginning around 9:45am .

Sheriff Deputies, Police, Fire, EMS and State Highway Patrol officers from all over Fulton County will be on site to transport and shop with selected children of Fulton County.

The Wauseon Police Department is proud to coordinate the Christmas for Kids in Fulton County Program for the fifth year minus one year due to COVID restrictions.

Christmas for Kids in Fulton County will allow children to shop for Christmas items with money donated through generous sponsors within Fulton County.

Each child or family will be paired with a first responder as they shop at the local Walmart store.

More details about the event:

Families and First Responders will gather at the Wauseon Fire Station about 09:00 for coffee and hot chocolate donated by Bigby Cofffee. Around 09:30 children will go to police cars, fire trucks, ambulances for a ride with full lights and sirens to Walmart.

Sheriff Deputies from Fulton County; Police officers from Archbold, Fayette, Delta, Swanton, Wauseon; Fire Departments of Archbold, Fayette, Delta, Swanton, Wauseon, Metamora, Lyons and Morenci, Michigan; and State Highway Patrol Post 89 will all have vehicles available for the children to get a look inside and ride in for their shopping spree.

Each child will be allowed to spend up to $125 on items for themselves and smaller gifts for other members of their family. They also receive a meal gift card compliments of Wauseon McDonalds.

The response from 1st repsonders is also fantastic. Last year’s parade of vehicles was almost one mile long.

‘It’s important for children to have a positive interaction with first reponders because they will be the first link to getting help if a crisis occurs’ says Patrolman Mike Oehlers, Wauseon’s School Resource Officer.