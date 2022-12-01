Stryker Elementary Students Learn About Christmas Trees

LESSON ABOUT CHRISTMAS TREES … Ann Marie Michaels of the Williams Soil and Water District shows children the different kinds of needles found on Christmas trees. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF)

By: Daniel Cooley

Ever wonder how the tradition of Christmas trees got started? Or when Christmas tree farms began?

Well, 28 Stryker Elementary students found out about both facts on Tuesday afternoon, November 29, at 3:15 p.m., at the Stryker Library.