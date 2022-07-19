FULTON COUNTY GRAND JURY: Archbold Man Who Injured Two Police Officers Among Nine Indictments

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) – On July 18, 2022, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to the Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Among those indicted was an Archbold man who injured two Archbold police officers in an incident earlier in July.

JOSE LUNA, age 18, of Archbold, OH, was indicted on one count of Felonious Assault, two counts of Assault, one count of Public Indecency, and one count of Obstructing Official Business.

On or about July 7, 2022, he allegedly exposed his private parts to others who were in his physical proximity. He also caused physical harm to two law enforcement officers. Lastly, he obstructed the performance of a public official’s lawful duties. 22CR74.

Other individuals indicted were:

AARON C. LINTZ, age 39, of Waupun, WI, was indicted on one count of Receiving Stolen Property. On or about June 10, 2022, he allegedly retained a motor vehicle knowing or having reasonable cause to believe that it had been stolen. 22CR69.

WESLEY C. WIECHERS, age 31, of Liberty Center, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Burglary, one count of Domestic Violence, one count of Assault, and one count of Trespass in a Habitation When a Person is Present or Likely to be Present. On or about June 12, 2022, he allegedly trespassed in an occupied structure and allegedly inflicted or attempted to inflict physical harm on two people. 22CR70.

JOHN K. BUOY, JR., age 45, of Waldron, MI, was indicted on one count of Theft. On or about December 22, 2021, he allegedly stole property valued at more than $1,000 but less than $7,500. 22CR77.

KEVIN L. DEMETER, age 36, of Archbold, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about June 28, 2022, he allegedly possessed methamphetamine. 22CR78.

RYAN L. KRISE, age 30, of Delta, OH, was indicted on two counts of Assault, and one count of Resisting Arrest. On or about June 30, 2022, he allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a police officer while in the performance of his official duties and another person. He also allegedly by force, resisted or interfered with his lawful arrest. 22CR71.

BRITTANY J. LONG, age 30, Address Unknown, was indicted on one count of Criminal Trespass, one count of Trespass in a Habitation When a Person is Present or Likely to be Present, and one count of Attempted Trespass in a Habitation When a Person is Present or Likely to be Present. On or about June 30, 2022, she allegedly entered or attempted to enter residences when any person was present or likely to be present. 22CR72.

BALLERD C. VINSON, age 21, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Felonious Assault, two counts of Domestic Violence, and one count of Attempted Murder. On or about July 9, 2022, he allegedly attempted to purposely cause the death of a pregnant family or household member. 22CR75.

ALEX K. EBEID, age 28, of Lambertville, MI, was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence. On or about July 12, 2022, he allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member. 22CR76.

It should be noted that an indictment Is merely an accusation, and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.