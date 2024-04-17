Fulton County Grand Jury Convenes & Returns 12 Indictments

(PRESS RELEASE) – On April 15, 2024, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to the Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

-JEFFREY COLON, age 72, of Archbold, OH, was indicted on fourteen counts of Pandering Sexually Oriented Matter Involving a Minor or Impaired Person. On or about October 4, 2022, through December 7, 2022, he allegedly did, with knowledge of the character of the material or performance Involved, knowingly solicit, receive, purchase, exchange, possess, or control material that shows a minor participating or engaging in sexual activity, masturbation, or bestiality. 24CR63.

-JEREMY G. BORTON, age 45, of West Unity, OH, was Indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about January 31, 2024, he allegedly possessed Methamphetamine. 24CR59.

-JOSEPH R. PEDRAZA, age 32, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance. On or about March 27, 2024, he allegedly failed to appear for his Arraignment Hearing as required by the terms of his personal recognizance bond. 24CR60.

-MITCHELL N. MOLINA, age 37, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Strangulation, one count of Domestic Violence, and one count of Having Weapons While Under Disability. On or about February 4, 2024, he allegedly did knowingly cause or create a substantial risk of physical harm to a family or household member by means of strangulation. On or about February 4, 2024 through March 3, 2024, he allegedly did knowingly acquire, have, carry, or use a firearm when he had chronic alcoholism. 24CR53.

-JAMES PONTIOUS, age 40, of Metamora, OH, was indicted on one count of Having Weapons While Under Disability. On or about March 29, 2024, he allegedly did knowingly acquire, have, carry, or use a firearm when he was a fugitive from justice. 24CR54.

-RICHARD T. TAYLOR, age 34, of Markham, IL, was indicted on one count of Burglary and one count of Theft. On or about March 14, 2024, he allegedly did, by force, stealth, or deception, trespass in an occupied structure or in a separately secured or separately occupied portion of an occupied structure, when another person, not the accomplice of the offender, was present, with purpose to deprive the owner of property or services. 24CR56.

-STEVEN R. HICKS, age 36, of Fayette, 0H, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs and one count of Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound. On or about March 6, 2024, he allegedly possessed methamphetamine and a fentanyl-related compound. 24CR61.

-MATHIAS A. PETERSEN, age 27, of Archbold, OH, was indicted on one count of Vandalism, one count of Having Weapons While Under Disability, Using Weapons While Intoxicated, Criminal Trespass, Obstructing Official Business. On or about March 15, 2024, he allegedly did knowingly cause serious physical harm to an occupied structure of another; allegedly did knowingly carry a firearm when he was under the Influence of drugs and/or alcohol; allegedly did knowingly enter or remain on the land or premises of another; and allegedly did, without privilege to do so and with purpose to prevent, obstruct, or delay the performance by a public official of any authorized act within the public official’s official capacity, an act that hampered or impeded a public official In the performance of the public officials lawful duties. 24CR62.

-CHARLES L. WYSE, age 68, was indicted on one count of Theft, one count of Theft from a Person In a Protected Class, and one count of Misuse of Credit Cards. On or about March 7, 2024, he allegedly did deprive an elderly person of a credit card and allegedly did with purpose to violate this section did receive, possess, control or dispose of a credit card. 24CR51.

-EDWARD J. POLANSKY, JR., age 33, of Holland, OH, was indicted on one count of Murder, one count of Involuntary Manslaughter, two counts of Having Weapons While Under Disability, one count of Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound, two counts of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, one count of Possession of Cocaine, and one count of Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound. On or about March 28, 2024, he allegedly did purposely cause the death of another allegedly did knowingly acquire, have, carry, or use a firearm or dangerous ordnance when he had a drug dependency, was in danger of drug dependence, or had chronic alcoholism; allegedly did knowingly sell, offer to sell, obtain, possess, or use a controlled substance or a controlled substance analog and the drugs involved in the violation were a fentanyl-related compound, cocaine, and methamphetamine. 24CR55.

-KYLE LOCKWOOD, age 24, of Hudson, MI, was Indicted on one count of Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer. On or about April 1, 2024, through April 2, 2024, he allegedly did operate a motor vehicle so as willfully to elude or flee a police officer after receiving a visible or audible signal from a police officer to bring his motor vehicle to a stop and the operation of the motor vehicle by the offender caused a substantial risk of serious physical harm to persons or property. 24CR57.

-JACOB WYCKHOUSE, age 38, was indicted on one count of Assault and one count of Failure to Provide Notice of Change of Address. On or about April 1, 2024, he allegedly did knowingly cause or attempt to cause physical harm to another. On or about April 2, 2024, he allegedly failed to notify a sheriff of a change of address. 240158.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation, and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.