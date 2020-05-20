Fulton County Grand Jury Hands Down 11 Indictments

On May 18, 2020, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments Charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney Scott A. Haselman.

MARSHA S. RUSSELL, age 33, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about February 27, 2020, she allegedly possessed methamphetamine. 2OCR54.

DAVID A. CONIN, age 35, of Delta, OH, was indicted on two counts of Failure to Appear on Personal Recognizance Bond. On or about Apri| 21, 2020 and April 23, 2020, he allegedly failed to appear in the Fulton County Court of Common Pleas for his sentencing scheduled on April 21, 2020 and then April 23, 2020, as required by the terms of his personal recognizance bond. 2OCRS7.

MIKEQUERA RANDOLPH, age 26, of Chicago, IL, was indicted on one count of Receiving Stolen Property and one count of Failure to Appear on Personal Recognizance Bond. On or about April 27, 2020 she allegedly retained a motor vehicle knowing or having reasonable cause to believe that it had been stolen. On or about May 14, 2020, she allegedly failed to appear in Eastern District Court for her preliminary hearing, as required by the terms of her personal recognizance bond. 20CR62.

JOEL W. FORTIER, age 40, of Napoleon, OH, was indicted on one count of Menacing by Stalking. On or about April 28, 2020, he allegedly, through an electronic method, messaged another person while there was a protection order against him. 20CR56.

ALAN M. HAAS, age 20, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Possession of Cocaine, and two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about March 8, 2020, he allegedly possessed cocaine, methamphetamine, and amphetamine. 20CR61.

KYLE E. BURDITT, age 26, of Napoleon, OH, was indicted on one count of Disseminating Matter Harmful to Juveniles, one count of Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor, and one count of Tampering With Evidence. On or about March 16, 2020, he allegedly disseminated obscene material to a juvenile. He also allegedly possessed obscene material that had a minor as a participant. Finally, he allegedly tampered with evidence in an official investigation. 2OCR55.

BRIANNAH J. HORNER, age 21, of La Salle, MI, was indicted on two counts of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated and three counts of Aggravated Vehicular Assault. On or about December 20, 2019, she allegedly operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and allegedly caused serious physical harm to three people. 20CR51.

JENNIFER L. BASTIAN, age 36, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Forgery. On or about February 10, 2020, she allegedly forged a writing of another without the other person’s authority. 20CR58.

CYLEIGH R. JAMES age 22, of Fayette, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about February 6, 2020, she allegedly possessed methamphetamine. 20CR59.

DONALD L. KENDALL III, age 34, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about February 6, 2020, he allegedly possessed methamphetamine. 2OCR52.

AUBREE A. HITE, age 30, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs and one count of Possession of Cocaine. On or about February 21, 2020, she allegedly possessed or used fentanyl and cocaine. 20CR52.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation, and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

–PRESS RELEASE