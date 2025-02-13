Fulton County Grand Jury Hands Down Nine Indictments

PRESS RELEASE – On February 10, 2025, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to the Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

-TIFFANY A. ATCHISON, age 35, of Toledo, OH, was indicted on one count of Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance. On or about January 15, 2025, she allegedly did fail to appear for a Pre-Trial Hearing as required, after having been released on her own recognizance in connection to a felony offense. 25CR18.

-STEVEN R. HICKS, age 36, of Fayette, OH, was indicted on one count of Possession of Cocaine. On or about November 16, 2024, he allegedly did knowingly obtain, possess, or use Cocaine. 25CR19.

-KODI D. JONES, age 24, of Swanton, OH, was indicted on two counts of Domestic Violence, two counts of Strangulation, and one count of Having Weapons While Under Disability. On or about January 19, 2025, he allegedly did knowingly cause or create a substantial risk of serious physical harm to a family or household member by means of strangulation or suffocation.

On or about January 20, 2025, he allegedly did knowingly cause or attempt to cause physical harm to a family or household member, and he allegedly did knowingly acquire, have, carry, or use a firearm or dangerous ordnance when he had a drug dependency, was in danger of drug dependence, or had chronic alcoholism. 25CR11.

-NOAH W. PELMEAR, age 34, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on two counts of Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle. On or about January 18, 2025, he allegedly did knowingly transport or have a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle in such a manner that the firearm was accessible to the operator or any passenger without leaving the vehicle, when he was under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse, or a combination of them. 25CR15.

-JOSE ORLANDO RANGEL ARJONA, age 30, of Detroit, MI, was indicted on one count of Forgery. On or about January 17, 2025, he allegedly with purpose to defraud, or knowing that he was facilitating a fraud, did utter, or possess with purpose to utter, a writing that he knew to have been forged. 25CR12.

-EREI S. GIL, age 28, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Having Weapons While Under Disability. On or about January 24, 2025, through January 27, 2025, he allegedly did knowingly acquire, have, carry, or use a firearm or dangerous ordnance when he had a drug dependency, was in danger of drug dependence, or had chronic alcoholism. 25CR13.

-ANTHONY T. POLLAUF, age 21, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Failure to Provide Notice of Change of Address. On or about August 1, 2024, through November 27, 2024, he allegedly failed to notify a sheriff of a change of address. 25CR17.

-ALEXANDER L. WILLEMAN, age 21, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Receiving Stolen Property. On or about October 16, 2024, he allegedly did receive, retain, or dispose of a Kawasaki motorcycle, the property of another, knowing or having reasonable cause to believe that the property had been obtained through commission of a theft offense and the property involved was a motor vehicle. 25CR20.

-REBECCA S. WOODRING, age 47, Homeless, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about November 22, 2024, she allegedly did knowingly obtain, possess, or use Methamphetamine. 25CR16.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation, and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.