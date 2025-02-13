FAYETTE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION: Group Discusses Name Change, New Community Sign

(PHOTO BY SAMANTHA STRIPE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

CATCHING UP … Mat Johnson, (center) President of the Fayette Community Development Corporation discusses organizational updates with meeting attendees on Monday, February 10, 2025.

By: Samantha N. Stripe

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

The Fayette Community Development Corporation held a meeting on Monday, February 10, at Fayette High School. The meeting began with the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer at 6:05 p.m., followed by the welcoming of attending guests.

The group began with a discussion of organizational updates, noting that the farmers’ market begins at the start of May while the local 5K is at the end of that month as well.

Also discussed was the annual Bull Thistle fireworks show, which had been previously sponsored by the local Phantom Fireworks; however, due to numerous complaints about the length of the show, the company will not be sponsoring it this year, according to Brittany Theis, representative from the Bull Thistle Committee. At this time, there is not an alternative sponsor for the show.

Other organizational updates include the Community Education for Development (CED) afterschool program moving to Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3:00 to 5:30 PM at the Fayette Church of the Nazarene.

Mat Johnson, President, Fayette CDC, also shared thank you cards the group had received for their help with a variety of projects and reminded members of the $25 annual due collection. The CDC is welcoming new members to join as well.

Next discussed was the community sign at 613 W. Main St. While they are still being painted, it was noted that the sign, which welcomes drivers into the Village of Fayette, would need to be put in the ground before the ground gets too soft.

The sign features local charity groups and/or businesses and was paid for, in the amount of $2,000, by an anonymous donor. The sign replaces a previously deteriorated sign and will stand eight feet high and 12 feet wide.

The group then made a motion to pay for printed and mailed business lists to approximately 1,200 people in the community at roughly $347.97 for the entire project.

The cards showcase a list of local businesses available to the community members. The lists will be printed on cardstock at the local library at five cents a page where postage will be printed on it as well.

Also brought up was the tobacco grant, which the Fayette CDC is expecting another check in the next two to three weeks to help continue their work with the Fulton County Health Department.

Together, they work on projects that help educate the community and encourage students to begin or remain tobacco-free.

Johnson then brought up the group name, stating that there has been some confusion with the “CDC” part of the Community Development Corporation name, with some thinking it is a referral to Centers for Disease Control, a federal public health agency.

While the legal name will still stay the Fayette Community Development Corporation, the “doing business as” name was suggested to be the Fayette Area Support Team, or FAST.

The motion to re-brand was passed with all in favor, with the direction that a Facebook page announcement should be made so that followers are aware of the change.

Under new business, a discussion began about refining the news in Fayette, noting that while it has been many years since Fayette has seen its own newspaper, there is still an importance of local news.

Suggestions for involving the school’s journalism program students to source and write about the news was mentioned, and it was noted that to further the idea in discussion at future meetings.

Also under new business was a motion to purchase a reverse raffle ticket from the athletic boosters, which was passed.

The group also discussed other areas where they could donate money in the future to help school groups and organizations such as the school’s journalism program, 4-H or FFA.

The meeting adjourned at 7:09 p.m. Meetings are held on the second Monday of the month at the school, at 6 p.m.