Fulton County Grand Jury Indicts 13 Individuals

On August 7, 2023, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to the Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

– ADELINA M. ROSALEZ, age 22, of Defiance, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about July 10, 2023, she allegedly possessed Methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance. 23CR93.

– VIRGINIA L. HOBBY, age 42, of Swanton, OH, was indicted on two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about April 4, 2023, she allegedly possessed Fentanyl or a Fentanyl—Related Compound and Cocaine. 23CR96.

– ALLYSSIA M. BENIEN, age 36, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Forgery and one count of Theft. On or about June 5, 2023, she allegedly uttered a fraudulent check with the purpose to deprive the owner of goods or property. 23CR97.

– MELANIE R. MEYERHOFER, age 55, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Trespass in a Habitation When a Person is Present or Likely to be Present, Burglary, Grand Theft, and Having Weapons Under Disability. On or about July 13, 2023, she allegedly knowingly, by force, stealth, or deception, trespassed in an occupied structure with the purpose of committing a criminal offense. She also allegedly stole a firearm and possessed it, not having been relieved from disability and having been previously convicted of a felony drug offense. 23CR88.

– CHAD W. ESTEP, age 49, of Toledo, OH, was indicted on one count of Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer, two counts of Receiving Stolen Property, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Theft From a Person in a Protected Class, and Theft.

On or about July 16, 2023, he allegedly failed to comply with an order or signal from a police officer to bring his motor vehicle to a stop, allegedly causing a substantial risk of serious physical harm to persons and property, and he allegedly stole a lawnmower and toolbox from a person in a protected class.

He also allegedly received, retained or disposed of a motor Vehicle and vehicle license plates that were obtained through the commission of a theft offense, as Well as allegedly possessing Methamphetamine. 23CR89.

– DENNIS O. OLIVER, age 42, of Toledo, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs and one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about February 2, 2023, he allegedly possessed and intended to sell Cocaine, a Schedule II controlled substance, in a bulk amount. 23CR98.

– GERALD W. HOUSTON, II, age 28, of Lyons, OH, was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence and two counts of Strangulation. On or about July 21, 2023, he allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member by strangulation. 23CR90.

– JONATHAN W. ARNOLD, age 53 of Swanton, OH, was indicted on one count of Strangulation and one count of Assault. On or about July 26, 2023, he allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to another by means of strangulation. 23CR99.

– KIMBERLY S. FALL, age 56 of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about July 6, 2023, she allegedly obtained, possessed or used Methamphetamine. 23CR92.

– ANTHENY L. MITCHELL, age 36 of Fayette, OH, was indicted on one count of Open Burning of Solid Waste. On or about July 27, 2020, he allegedly recklessly disposed of solid waste by open burning. 23CR100.

– COLE S. GORE, age 21 of Swanton, OH, was indicted on Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, two counts of Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle, and Aggravated Menacing. On or about July 29, 2023, he allegedly transported or had a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, which firearm he allegedly discharged, and he allegedly caused another to believe he would cause serious physical harm to their person or property. 23CR91.

ROBERT K. CARRILLO, JR., age 25, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on five counts of Breaking and Entering and one count of Theft. Between June 7, and June 11, 2023, he allegedly trespassed in an unoccupied structure with the purpose of committing a theft offense of cash in the amount of over $1,000 but less than $7,500. 23CR94.

KYLE A. BURGHARDT, age 26, of Toledo, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about May 21, 2023, he allegedly possessed Fentanyl or a Fentanyl-Related Compound. 23CR95.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation, and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.