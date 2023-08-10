Village Of Edgerton To Begin Water Valve Replacement Project

(PRESS RELEASE) The Village of Edgerton Water Department recently announced the completion of the Edgerton Water Tower Rehabilitation project.

Now that the work has been completed, the water department will begin a water valve replacement project.

Replacing water valves within the public water supply is essential to maintaining adequate fire protection and reliable water service in the project areas.

The project schedule is planned with the affected customers and village personnel appreciate the understanding and cooperation from area property owners.

Residents that will be impacted will receive notification by door tag and are in the localized area of portions of West Railroad Street and South Elm Street; Sargent Street and South Locust Street.

Customers may experience low water pressure beginning around 8am on August 11, 2023.

Work crews will prepare the sites August 10, 2023, to minimize the duration of the work expected to be completed between August 11-August 16, 2023.

Crews will stay onsite at each location until water service is restored. Future notices will provide other project areas and dates of work, weather permitting.

Once the repairs are complete, you may notice cloudy or colored water as this type of work can stir up sediment in the water main.

The water is safe to drink, and you can clear your lines by running faucets without a screen – such as a bathtub or an outside spigot. Flush your line until the water runs clear.

The village recognizes that infrastructure replacement projects disrupt and inconvenience our customers.

It is our mission to continue to provide our service area with the highest infrastructure quality, which requires infrastructure replacement and occasional service disruptions.