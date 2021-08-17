Fulton County Grand Jury Returns Indictments Against 12 Individuals

On August 16, 2021, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney Scott A. Haselman.

RICHARD A. BRICKER, age 58, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on ten counts of Violating a Protection Order. On or about June 15, 2021 to July 12, 2021, he allegedly violated the terms of a protection order issued against him after previously being convicted of that offense. 21CR103.

JOSEPH R. BRINKLEY, age 34, of Defiance, OH, was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence. On or about July 16, 2021, he allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member. 21CR92.

JARRED A. JASSO, age 39, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Assault. On or about July 21, 2021, he allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a police officer while in the performance of his official duties. 21CR93.

ADAM T. RYLEY, age 37, of Holland, OH, was Indicted on one count of Abduction, one count of Domestic Violence, and one count of Disrupting Public Services. On or about July 10, 2021, he allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member. He also allegedly restrained, by force or threat, the liberty of another person. Finally, he allegedly damaged or tampered with property that substantially impaired law enforcement or medical services personnel from responding to an emergency or to protect any person or property from serious physical harm. 21CR94.

CORY W. McGUIRE, age 30, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Felonious Assault. On or about July 24, 2021, he allegedly knowingly caused serious physical harm to another person. 21CR95.

RAHSHON L. STALLWORTH, age 30, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence, one count of Unlawful Restraint, and two counts of Felonious Assault. On or about July 31, 2021, he allegedly caused serious physical harm to a family or household member. 21CR96.

DEVIN S. JONES, age 37, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Attempted Illegal Use of a Minor in Nudity-Oriented Material and one count of Compelling Prostitution. On or about July 18, 2021, he allegedly agreed to pay a minor to engage in sexual activity. He also allegedly attempted to possess or view material showing a minor in a state of nudity. 21CR101.

ROBERT A. SINKEY, JR., age 33, of Alvordton, OH, was indicted on two counts of Domestic Violence, one count of Abduction, one count of Vehicular Assault, and one count of Felonious Assault. On or about August 7, 2021, he allegedly restrained the liberty of another, causing serious physical harm to that person, while operating a motor vehicle. 21CR97.

MATTHEW S. WAGNER, age 35, of Swanton, OH, was indicted on two counts of Theft and one count of Misuse of Credit Cards. On or about July 12, 2021, he allegedly stole cash and a credit, and allegedly used that credit card knowing or having reasonable cause to believe that it had been stolen. 21CR100.

CLAYTON J. HARGROVE, age 27, of Napoleon, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs. On or about February 17, 2021, he allegedly sold or offered to sell methamphetamine. 21CR99.

STEVEN J. GEISE, age 62, of Swanton, OH, was indicted on one count of Theft in Office. On or about May 16, 2021 to July 2, 2021, he allegedly, being a public official, used his office to commit a theft offense. 21CR98.

KYLE A. CERVANTES, age 27, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Resisting Arrest, one count of Possession of Cocaine, and one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about August 12, 2021, he allegedly resisted in the lawful arrest of himself. He also allegedly possessed controlled substances. 21CR102.

It should be noted that an Indictment is merely an accusation, and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.