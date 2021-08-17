Robert Fenicle (1949-2021)

Robert Fenicle, 71, of Sylvania, Ohio, passed away peacefully August 14, 2021 at Ebeid Hospice following a tragic fall. Bob was born on November 13, 1949 in Lyons, Ohio, the son of George and Velma Fenicle.

He was a graduate of Lyons High School and married Barbara (Miller) Fenicle on December 5, 1970. Bob was a tool and die maker, inventor, and supervisor who spent most of his career at Prestolite Electric and Ford Motor Company.

Most importantly, he will be remembered as a loving family man, good friend, and willing 4-H, school, church and community volunteer. Anyone could rely on him to lend a helping hand or tool while sharing a laugh or a listening ear.

Bob enjoyed golf, playing cards, and loved to travel with family. His adventures with Barb took them to all 50 states often camping in our National Parks or visiting with family and friends.

Surviving is his loving wife, Barb, of over 50 years; children Kim (Shawn) Krieger of Wauseon, OH, Jill (Chad) Niswonger of Houston, TX, Matthew Fenicle (Brian) of Phoenix, AZ, and Joseph (Dawn) Fenicle of Hudson, OH; grandchildren Austin (Michela) Krieger, Courtney Krieger, Tyler and Anna Niswonger, Landon, Logan and Lochlin Fenicle, and great grandchild Tate Krieger. His special Aunt Carrie McCarter, and siblings Wayne Fenicle and Karen Pack also survive him.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, brother George Fenicle, and sisters Penny and Sue Steagall.

Visitation will be held Friday, August 20th from 4 to 8pm at the Weigel Funeral Home in Metamora with a vigil service at 7:30pm. Funeral services will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church on Saturday, August 21th at 11am with visitation one hour prior.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Richfield Center Volunteer Fire Department, Hospice, or Holy Trinity Catholic Church.