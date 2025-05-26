Fulton County Grand Jury Returns Six Indictments

PRESS RELEASE – On May 19, 2025, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to the Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

-Shelbey A. Thomas, age 34, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, one count of Having Weapons While Under Disability, and one count of Possession of Cocaine. On or about February 18, 2025, she allegedly did knowingly obtain, possess, or use a fentanyl-related compound, and she allegedly did knowingly acquire, have, carry, or use a firearm when she had a drug dependency or was in danger of drug dependence. On or about March 24, 2025, she allegedly did knowingly obtain, possess, or use cocaine. 25CR72.

–Mischa D. Okuley, age 54, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Theft. On or about July 1, 2024, through March 19, 2025, she allegedly stole various merchandise from another. 25CR70.

-David N. Cotter, age 33, of Montpelier, OH, was indicted on one count of Failure to Appear. On or about May 15, 2025, he allegedly did fail to appear for an Arraignment Hearing as required, after having been released on his own recognizance in connection to a felony offense. 25CR71.

–Michaila R. Langenderfer, age 30, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Interference with Custody and one count of Abduction. On or about May 2, 2025, she allegedly did, knowing she was without privilege to do so or being reckless in that regard, entice, take, keep, or harbor from a parent, guardian or custodian a child under the age of eighteen; and she allegedly did, without privilege to do so, knowingly, by force or threat, remove another from the place where he was found. 25CR68.

-Orlando Morales, age 44, of Archbold, OH, was indicted on three counts of Domestic Violence and one count of Disrupting Public Services. On or about December 25, 2024, he allegedly did knowingly cause or attempt to cause physical harm to a family or household member. On or about May 10, 2025, he allegedly did knowingly, by threat of force cause a family or household member to believe he would cause imminent physical harm to the family or household member; he also allegedly did knowingly cause or attempt to cause physical harm to a family or household member; and he also allegedly did purposely, by any means or knowingly by damaging or tampering with any property, substantially impair the ability of law enforcement officers to respond to an emergency or to protect and preserve any person or property from serious physical harm. 25CR69.

-Dennis L. Thompson, Jr., age 40, of Swanton, OH, was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence and one count of Strangulation. On or about May 15, 2025, he allegedly did knowingly cause or attempt to cause physical harm to a family or household member, and he allegedly did knowingly cause or create a substantial risk of physical harm a family or household member by means of strangulation or suffocation. 25CR74.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation, and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.