Captain Fantastic Captivates Crowd With Elton John Tribute Show

The Fountain City Amphitheater took guests back in time and down the Yellow Brick Road thanks to the Magic of Elton John Tribute Concert.

Saturday, May 24, 2025, starting at 7:00 p.m., fans of the “Rocket Man” himself gathered in Bryan to hear classic hits and see an engaging show full of lights, smoke, and lasers, taking this unique show to the next level with special effects.

The concert featured a spectacular arrangement of iconic costumes, a five foot grand piano, and a band who truly captured the energy and talent of Elton John’s legacy.

The band, featuring Captain Fantastic and his backup singers, arrived ready to rock the stage, dressed head to toe in fancy suits, including one sparkling gold suit with a matching hat and various pairs of sunglasses in true Elton John fashion.

The set included various popular hits, such as “Rocket Man”, “I’m Still Standing”, “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road”, “Tiny Dancer”, and more.

Members of the crowd danced and sang along to fan favorites and even lesser-known numbers, with many even getting right up to the front of the stage to live in the moment.

The whole show kept the audience moving and grooving all night long!