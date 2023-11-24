FULTON COUNTY GRAND JURY: Two Swanton Men Indicted For Attempted Murder

On November 20, 2023, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to the Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Among those indicted were two Swanton men who are facing attempted murder charges stemming from October incidents.

THOMAS H. JUSTEN III, age 73, of Swanton, OH, was indicted on one count of Attempted Murder, two counts of Felonious Assault, two counts of Strangulation, one count of Abduction, and one count of Domestic Violence.

On or about October 24, 2023, he allegedly did knowingly muse serious physical harm to another by means of strangulation or suffocation, allegedly did knowingly restrain the liberty of another by force or threat, and allegedly attempted to purposely cause the death of another. 23CR122.

Also indicted was LANDEN ALLRED, age 19, of Swanton, OH, was indicted on one count of Attempted Murder, and two counts of Felonious Assault.

On or about October 26, 2023, he allegedly did attempt to purposely cause the death of another and allegedly did knowingly cause or attempt physical harm to another by means of a deadly weapon or dangerous ordinance. 23CR123.

Other individuals indicted included:

JONATHAN W. MILLER, age 27, of Hillsdale, MI, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about August 8, 2023, he allegedly possessed Methamphetamine. 23CR125.

CHRISTOPHER A. STEIN, age 42, of Toledo, OH, was indicted on one count of Burglary. On or about September 14, 2023, he allegedly did by force, stealth, or deception, trespass in a separately secured structure with purpose to commit theft in the structure. 23CR127.

ALYSSA A. WYMAN, age 55, of Delta, OH, was indicted on two counts of Breaking and Entering. On or about October 17 and 18, 2023, she allegedly did, by force, stealth, or deception, trespass in an unoccupied structure with the purpose to commit a theft offense. 23CR118.

DENZEL J. WINKLER, age 30, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence and three counts of Strangulation. On or about October 19, 2023, he allegedly did knowingly cause or attempt to cause physical harm to another and allegedly did knowingly cause or create a substantial risk of physical harm to another by means of strangulation or suffocation. 23CR121.

ANTHONY M. JAMES, age 51, of Fayette, OH, was indicted on three counts of Felonious Assault, one count of Domestic Violence, and one count of Menacing by Stalking. On or about October 19, 2023, he allegedly did knowingly cause or attempt to cause physical harm to another and allegedly did knowingly cause another to believe that he would cause physical harm or mental distress to another. 23CR120.

LAMAR MILES, age 34, of Willowick, OH, was indicted on two counts of Kidnapping, one count of Endangering Children, two counts of Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer, one count of Abduction, two counts of Menacing by Stalking, and one count of OVI.

On or about October 20, 2023, he allegedly did remove another under the age of thirteen from the place where they were found or restrained them of liberty of terrorizing or inflicting serious physical harm upon another. He allegedly did create a substantial risk to the health or safety of another, allegedly willfully eluded or fled from a police officer after receiving a visible or audible signal, allegedly did knowingly cause another to believe that he would cause physical harm or mental distress to another. 23CR119.

JONATHAN ARNOLD, age 53, of Swanton, OH, was indicted on one count of Obstructing Justice and two counts of Having Weapons While Under Disability. On or about August 1, 2023 through September 26, 2023, he allegedly possessed a 9mm Glock semiautomatic and an assault rifle, while under disability, and on or about October 26, 2023, he allegedly hindered the apprehension and prosecution of another. 23CR99 & 23CR130.

SYBIL L. JACKSON, age 43, of Lambertville, MI, was indicted on one count of Possession of Cocaine. On or about October 8, 2023, she allegedly possessed Cocaine. 23CR129.

TODD PLASSMAN, JR., age 36, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, and one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about November 6, 2023, he allegedly possessed a Fentanyl-Related Compound and Methamphetamine. 23CR126.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation, and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.