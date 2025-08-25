Fulton County Health Department Drives Community Wellness

HEALTH DEPARTMENT AWARDS … HC3 and YAC Member of the Year and Coalition Champion award winners. From Left: Addison Hill, Charlotte Dilley, Jamie Johnson, Angie Belcher, Erika Burkholder.

PRESS RELEASE – The Fulton County Health Department is proud to highlight the impactful work of its Community Education and Engagement division, a vital hub for fostering well-being, leadership, and positive change across Fulton County.

Through a diverse portfolio of programs, the department is dedicated to equipping residents of all ages with the knowledge and skills to lead healthier, safer, and more engaged lives.

“Our Community Education and Engagement division is at the heart of our mission to promote public health in Fulton County,” says Kim Cupp, Health Commissioner. “From empowering our youth to make healthy choices and become community leaders, to ensuring the safety of our youngest residents and educating on crucial health topics, our programs are designed to build a stronger, healthier community for everyone.”

The division’s comprehensive initiatives include:

Youth Summit Program: This multi-year program transforms local middle school students into community leaders. Participants gain essential knowledge, skills, and attitudes to identify areas for improvement in their schools, develop strategic plans, and work collaboratively to create positive change.

This multi-year program transforms local middle school students into community leaders. Participants gain essential knowledge, skills, and attitudes to identify areas for improvement in their schools, develop strategic plans, and work collaboratively to create positive change. Youth Advisory Council (YAC): Ever wonder how real change happens in a community? Meet the Youth Advisory Council (YAC)! This dynamic, youth-led group of Fulton County high schoolers doesn’t just talk about change—they design, execute, and evaluate projects that make a difference. YAC members develop essential skills like strategic planning, communication, problem-solving, and teamwork through hands-on initiatives. They’ve developed engaging programs and events for the community, such as the We Run As One color fun run, launched vital mental health campaigns, and so much more! It’s all about fostering personal growth and confidence while building a better, healthier community.

Ever wonder how real change happens in a community? Meet the Youth Advisory Council (YAC)! This dynamic, youth-led group of Fulton County high schoolers doesn’t just talk about change—they design, execute, and evaluate projects that make a difference. YAC members develop essential skills like strategic planning, communication, problem-solving, and teamwork through hands-on initiatives. They’ve developed engaging programs and events for the community, such as the We Run As One color fun run, launched vital mental health campaigns, and so much more! It’s all about fostering personal growth and confidence while building a better, healthier community. HC3 (Healthy Choices Caring Communities) Coalition: For over 18 years, HC3 has been a driving force in preventing youth substance use. This county-wide coalition unites parents, schools, law enforcement, healthcare providers, businesses, faith communities, and youth to address substance use challenges before they start. HC3 uses local data to identify the biggest challenges facing our young people, then puts proven solutions into action. The coalition regularly measures results to make sure their efforts are making a difference. Currently, HC3 is focused on tackling youth vaping/nicotine use and youth marijuana use through education, cessation support, and policy advocacy. The coalition meets monthly on the second Tuesday of each month from 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm at the Fulton County Health Department in the West Educational Center, and community participation is encouraged. Learn more at HC3Partnership.org or on Facebook (HC3: Healthy Choices Caring Communities).

For over 18 years, HC3 has been a driving force in preventing youth substance use. This county-wide coalition unites parents, schools, law enforcement, healthcare providers, businesses, faith communities, and youth to address substance use challenges before they start. HC3 uses local data to identify the biggest challenges facing our young people, then puts proven solutions into action. The coalition regularly measures results to make sure their efforts are making a difference. Currently, HC3 is focused on tackling youth vaping/nicotine use and youth marijuana use through education, cessation support, and policy advocacy. The coalition meets monthly on the second Tuesday of each month from 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm at the Fulton County Health Department in the West Educational Center, and community participation is encouraged. Learn more at HC3Partnership.org or on Facebook (HC3: Healthy Choices Caring Communities). Child Passenger Safety (Car Seats): Emphasizing the critical importance of child safety car seats, this program educates parents and caregivers on proper installation and use. Highlighting that car seats can reduce fatal injury by 71% for infants and 54% for toddlers (NHTSA), the department stresses the significantly safer practice of keeping children rear-facing, especially for their developing head, neck, and spine.

Emphasizing the critical importance of child safety car seats, this program educates parents and caregivers on proper installation and use. Highlighting that car seats can reduce fatal injury by 71% for infants and 54% for toddlers (NHTSA), the department stresses the significantly safer practice of keeping children rear-facing, especially for their developing head, neck, and spine. Tobacco Store Compliance Checks: A crucial component of public health, these checks are conducted to prevent tobacco sales to minors. By ensuring retailers adhere to laws and regulations, the department actively limits youth access to harmful tobacco products, contributing to a healthier community.

A crucial component of public health, these checks are conducted to prevent tobacco sales to minors. By ensuring retailers adhere to laws and regulations, the department actively limits youth access to harmful tobacco products, contributing to a healthier community. Serving Up MyPlate: In partnership with Fulton County United Way and the Four County ADAMhs Board, this engaging program educates ALL Fulton County 3rd graders each school year on healthy habits. Students learn about the five food groups, reading labels, the importance of physical activity, and “sometimes” foods. Each participant receives a $10 fresh fruit and veggie voucher to encourage healthy choices at home.

The Fulton County Health Department’s Community Education and Engagement division remains committed to innovative, data-driven programs that empower individuals and strengthen the health and well-being of Fulton County.

About the Fulton County Health Department: The Fulton County Health Department is dedicated to protecting and improving the health of all Fulton County residents through comprehensive public health services, education, and community partnerships. Our mission is to develop healthy residents, safe environment, and better quality of life.

For more information about Community Education and Engagement division, please contact the Director of Community Education and Engagement, Beth Thomas at 419 337 0915 or by email at HC3Partnership@gmail.com. For more information about the Fulton County Health Department, please email FCHD@fultoncountyoh.com.