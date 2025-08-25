Scott Brokate (1964 – 2025)

(Montpelier Resident)

Scott K. Brokate, 61, of Montpelier passed away on Thursday, August 14, 2025, at his home.

He was born on February 25, 1964, in Cleveland, Ohio to Myron Carl and JoAnne (Walls) Brokate.

Scott was an avid sports fan, especially baseball and football; family was important to him.

He is survived by his siblings Denise (Michael) Linnen of Mint Hill, North Carolina, Bryan (Sandra) Brokate of Enola, Pennsylvania, Andrea (William) Wright of Mentor, Ohio and Melissa (Ashraf) El-Meanawy of Brookfield, Wisconsin; and many nieces and nephews. Scott was preceded in death by his parents and brother Randall Brokate.

Services will be held on Saturday, October 4th at 11am at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Port Clinton, Ohio with Pastor Jarrod Schaffer to officiate. Scott will be laid to rest at Riverview Cemetery in Port Clinton.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.