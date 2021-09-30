Fulton County JFS Partners With Fulton County Schools To Provide Backpacks For Students

We’ve got your back! Fulton County Job & Family Services partnered with each of the Fulton County School Districts to provide backpacks with extra school supplies to all students in grades K-12.

These backpacks were distributed beginning the week of September 22. A special “thanks” to Tomahawk Printing for their work on this project.

Shown above are first row: Amanda Mahlman, FCJFS Public Assistance Supervisor; Thalia Nieves, FCJFS PRC Coordinator; Alex Cheney, Tomahawk Printing; Amy Ferguson, Tomahawk Printing, Thomas Jones, FCJFS Assistant Director.

Back row: Josh Clark, Superintendent of Pettisville Local Schools; Jayson Selgo, Superintendent of Archbold Area Schools; Ted Haselman, Superintendent of Pike-Delta-York Local Schools; Angela Belcher, Superintendent of Fayette Local Schools; Eric Smola, Superintendent of Evergreen Local Schools; Chris Lake, Superintendent of Swanton Local Schools; and, Troy Armstrong, Superintendent of Wauseon Exempted Schools. Missing: Shawn Ferguson of Tomahawk Printing.