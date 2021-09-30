Edon FFA Competes In District Soils Contest

EDON FFA Gg & URBAN SOILS TEAMS … Back Row L to R: Skylar Osborn, Lance Reitzel, John Goebel, Grace Reitzel, Kendall Sheline, Jarrett Trausch. Front Row L to R: Clayton Dulle, Ahlia Peterson, Jaycea Craven, Kendall Siebenaler. (PHOTOS PROVIDED)

On September 27th, the Edon FFA participated in the District Ag and Urban Soil Judging competitions in Oregon, Ohio. The Agricultural Soils Career Development Event is an educational activity designed as a practical method of teaching students to evaluate land and soil and to make decisions when faced with soil related issues that affect agricultural production.

Students making up the Ag Soils team were Jaycea Craven, Clayton Dulle, John Goebel, Ahlia Peterson, Grace Reitzel, Lance Reitzel, Kendall Siebenaler, and Jarrett Trausch. The team placed 16th in the contest.

The Urban Soil Judging Career Development Event is designed as a practical method of teaching students to evaluate land and soil to determine its potential use for urban, homesite, and other non farm uses.

Edon FFA members participating in this contest were Skylar Osborn and Kendall Sheline. The team placed 16th at the district level.

SOILS CONTEST … Clayton Dulle takes soil samples from the pit to examine the water table and restrictive layers.

SOILS CONTEST … Jarrett Trausch shoots the slope of the land as part of the soil judging contest.