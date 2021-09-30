FCCC BOE Approves Contract With Four County Joint Vocational Education Association

The September Meeting of the Four County Career Center Board of Education was held on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at 6:30 p.m.

As part of the Treasurer’s Report, the Board approved: August Meeting Minutes; Financial statements and investments for the month of August as presented.; Club Budgets for 2021-22; Permanent Appropriations as presented; Then and Now Certifications.

As part of the Superintendent’s Report, the board accepted and/or approved the following items:

-Internal, Certified and Educational Aide Substitutes.

-Move Kelly Weyant from the BA column to the MA column.

-Adjustment of Nola White’s resignation, effective July 31, 2021, for the purpose of retirement effective May 31, 2021.

-Adult Education Public Safety Instructors as presented.

-Angela Zetter and Kristen Boyer as Mentors.

-DIT Instructors receive straight pay, no steps at $30/hour, effective September 16, 2021.

-District membership to Costco.

-Renewal of the web-based policy update service with the Ohio School Boards Association.

-Outside work projects for CBI and Interior Design.

-The Master Contract Agreement for July 1, 2021- June 30, 2024 with the Four County Joint Vocational Education Association.

-The Administrative Salary and Benefits for July 1, 2021- June 30, 2024.

The next scheduled meeting involving members of the Four County Career Center Board of Education will be the regular October Board of Education Meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 21, 2021, in the Board Room at Four County Career Center.