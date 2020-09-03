Fulton County Law Enforcement Agencies Keeping On

Note – This news story is a free sample from past newspaper editions. Like what you are reading and want news in a timely manner? Please support our family owned, locally operated newspaper by (subscribing today).

GOODY BASKET WITH ENCOURAGING GREETING … Anything Grows Florist dropped this basket off at the Wauseon Police Department in July, making sure they know they are appreciated.

By: Rebecca Miller

Police Departments in Swanton, Fayette, and towns of Metamora and Lyons who are covered by the Sheriff’s Department have not posted pictures on FaceBook of their community reaching out to encourage them, but as Fayette Police Chief Jason Simon said, “Things are pretty much the same. We have a decent community. People drop off cookies and cards and things even when there is nothing different going on. They support us and want us around so that is the way it is here.”

Northwest Ohio is a special place to live and those in Law Enforcement are very appreciative of the love and kindness that has always been shown to them, but also appreciate that it has been ramped up due to the level of hatred being expressed across the country toward those in their profession. As Sheriff Roy Miller expressed, it can be very discouraging to see all the negative in the news, and the way the communities are reaching out is so helpful.

Wauseon Police Department has expressed thanks for meals and other treats, specifically to Central Mennonite Church, The Home Restaurant, American Heritage Girls Troop OH033, Anything Grows Florist, Los Mariachis, Health Spot, Arby’s, Sister’s Trend for Tiny’s gift certificates, local families, the Legion Riders, and others, on their FaceBook page. It is evident that many are hoping that the area law enforcement officers all know that not everyone feels the way the national news portrays it.

Rebecca can be reached at publisher@thevillagereporter.com